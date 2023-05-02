The Leader praises Iranian teachers’ efforts, urges govt. to address their issues

Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments in a meeting on Tuesday with a group of Iranian teachers and academics, which took place on the occasion of the national Teachers’ Day.

The Leader expressed gratitude for the teachers’ sincere efforts despite all the woes they are facing, especially those in deprived areas, describing teachers as “the architects” of the country’s future.

“In exchange for its expectations from teachers, the establishment should truly feel responsible for the various problems they are grappling with,” the Leader said, describing teachers as one of the best and noblest strata of the country.

He called for efforts to improve the livelihood of the teachers, but said the problems of the teachers cover other areas than their livelihood as well.

Ayatollah Khamenei also drew attention to the importance for teachers to help “revive Iranian and Islamic identity” in children and youths.

“Language, nationality and flag are among the basic and important issues. A student should be proud of being Iranian, which indeed is a source of pride,” he said.