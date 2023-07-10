Monday, July 10, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocal

Lawyer: Iranian woman activist Fatemeh Hassan released on bail 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Prison

A lawyer for Iranian political activist Fatemeh Hassani says she has been released on bail.

The lawyer expressed hope that all jailed activists will be freed.

Ms. Hassani was detained at the Mashhad airport last week. She has been accused of acting against national security and undermining the state.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks