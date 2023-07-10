Lawyer: Iranian woman activist Fatemeh Hassan released on bail 

The lawyer expressed hope that all jailed activists will be freed.
Ms. Hassani was detained at the Mashhad airport last week. She has been accused of acting against national security and undermining the state.
A lawyer for Iranian political activist Fatemeh Hassani says she has been released on bail.
The lawyer expressed hope that all jailed activists will be freed.
Ms. Hassani was detained at the Mashhad airport last week. She has been accused of acting against national security and undermining the state.