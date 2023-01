Hossein Sartipi made the announcement on his twitter account.

He added that Saman Seydi’s case has been sent back to the prosecutor’s office for examining a number of inconsistencies cited by the Iranian Supreme Court.

Seydi’s lawyer said assuming that his client had acted in the same way as alleged by the court, such an action is not punishable by death.

Seydi was charged with acting against national security and moharebeh, which means fight against God under the Iranian law.