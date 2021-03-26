The Lar area measures around 73,500 hectares, of which 31,000 hectares are regarded as a national park area. There are no signs of urban or city life in and around this park. So, it enjoys pristine and fantastic scenery mesmerizing every visitor.

The Lar National Park lies on the border between the northern Mazandaran province and north-central Tehran province. It has two ecosystems: a mountainous one and a water ecosystem, hosting a variety of plants and animals. This area is a habitat of rare animals and plants some of which are found only in Iran and, hence, are very significant.