Lalejin: The enchanting ceramics capital of Iran

The historic city, adorned with the title “Global City of Pottery” or the “Ceramics Capital,” owes its renown to the tireless dedication of its artisans.

For over seven millennia, the tradition of pottery has been the lifeblood of Lalejin.

In the past, this city was not just a center of ceramic creation but a beacon of culture in the Middle East. The clay here, once mere dirt, is transformed through skilled hands into beautiful vessels that tell stories of human creativity and resilience.

Find more the mesmerizing art in the pictures: