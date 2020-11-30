Kuwait, Afghanistan Condemn Assassination of Iranian Scientist

Kuwait and Afghanistan have, in separate phone conversations with Iran’s top diplomat, condemned the recent assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of State of Kuwait Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday to condemn the brutal assassination that led to the martyrdom of Dr. Fakhrizadeh on November 27.

Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah also offered the Kuwaiti government’s condolences to the Iranian government and nation over the loss.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar also called Zarif to condemn the attack and express sympathy with the Iranian government and people over the loss.

The two foreign ministers also discussed Iran-Afghanistan bilateral issues, the topics relating to a comprehensive cooperation document, inauguration of Khaf-Herat railroad, and water cooperation between the two neighbours.