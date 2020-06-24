Kurdish-Majority Areas in NW Iran Purged of Terrorists in Military Drills

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has purged “terrorists” from Kurdish-populated areas in the west and northwest of the country during military exercises.

IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the war games codenamed “The Power of Muslim Kurdish Martyrs” were successfully conducted near the Iraqi border and predetermined objectives were successfully struck.

The top general highlighted the importance of holding maneuvres in order to increase the IRGC’s combat capability.

“The drills involved the IRGC’s Ground Force units, including the special forces brigade, armoured units, infantry, drone units, the airborne divisions and local troops of provincial IRGC Departments,” said General Pakpour.

He said operational units are fully prepared to counter threats.

“Dealing firmly with terrorist elements and groupings is on the permanent agenda of the IRGC’s Ground Force, and we will firmly counter terrorists in any place that they might be present,” he said.

He also called on Kurdish tribes in northern Iraq to stay away from terrorist elements as their bases will be targeted by Iran wherever they are.