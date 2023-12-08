Friday, December 8, 2023
type here...
TourismIFP Exclusive

Iran tourism: Iran’s Kish Island enjoying clean air 

By IFP Editorial Staff

With many cities in the industrial world choking in suffocating air pollution, living in clean air is a luxury many people cannot afford. 

Kish Island, bejeweling the Persian Gulf in southern Iran, has been a tourist attraction due to its fresh air, among many other things.

While many cities of the country rarely have a pollution-free day throughout the year, Kish Island has not experienced even a single day with air pollution in the current Iranian year that started on March 21, 2023.

Officials say clean air is a feature of the island that can draw more tourists who are seeking a respite from pollution.

Below you can take a look at images from Kish along the Persian Gulf:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks