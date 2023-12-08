Iran tourism: Iran’s Kish Island enjoying clean air 

Kish Island, bejeweling the Persian Gulf in southern Iran, has been a tourist attraction due to its fresh air, among many other things.

While many cities of the country rarely have a pollution-free day throughout the year, Kish Island has not experienced even a single day with air pollution in the current Iranian year that started on March 21, 2023.

Officials say clean air is a feature of the island that can draw more tourists who are seeking a respite from pollution.

Below you can take a look at images from Kish along the Persian Gulf: