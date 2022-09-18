Sunday, September 18, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsLocal

Father of dead Iranian girl says his daughter had no background medical issue

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mahsa Amini

The family of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian girl who had a heart attack while in morality police custody in Tehran, has denied claims that she suffered background medical issues before death.

Mahsa Amini’s father says his daughter suffered from no medical conditions be it epilepsy or anything else.

He made the comments in an interview with Tehran-based Hammihan Newspaper.

The daily also said that Mr. Amini gave some unconfirmed information about how the morality police treated his daughter while arresting her.

On Friday, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said Mahsa Amini suffered from a heart disease and epilepsy and that she underwent surgery at the age of 5.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday talked with the family of Mahsa Amini.

Raisi told Mahsa Amini’s family that he has ordered a full probe into the incident to prevent any rights violation.

