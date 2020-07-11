Wednesday, July 29, 2020
type here...
WorldAmericasPoliticsForeign PolicyIFP ExclusiveSelected

Kiling Gen. Soleimani Clear Example of US State Terrorism: Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
1
2

Today's Front Pages

Media

A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 29

Fatemeh Askarieh - 0
Iranian Newspapers Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper: 1- Many Afghan Nationals Residing in Iran Return Home Arman-e Melli Newspaper: 1- Analyst: Trump's Offer of Talks Before Elections Makes No Sense Ebtekar...
Read more

Iran in Pictures

Cultural Heritage

Iran’s History in Photos: Castle of Lions

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Shir Qaleh or the Castle of Lions is located on the top of a mountain in central Iran.
Read more
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

Majid Takht Ravanchi said the crime makes the US government internationally responsible for it.

“The United States’ killing of General Soleimani and his companions is seen as a criminal terrorist act by any standard,” said the Iranian envoy in a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres and the chairperson of the UN Security Council.

“In recent years and in line with the commitments of the Islamic Republic of Iran and UN Security Council resolutions on fighting terrorism, martyr Soleimani had a key role in helping the people and governments of some regional countries, at their own request, in defeating the most dangerous terror groups such as ISIS and other groups designated as terror groups by they UN Security Council,” he said.

“The officials of the said countries had also overwhelmingly and repeatedly admitted that martyr Soleimani had taken action [in fighting terrorists],” said Iran’s ambassador to the UN.
He said the terrorist act of assassinating general Soleimani was committed upon direct orders by US President Donald Trump, saying the move was a blatant violation of the principles of international laws, especially the principles stipulated in the UN Charter.

“This illegal and, at the same time, adventurous move by the US reveals that Washington’s claim of fighting terrorists is a hollow one. In fact, the United States is fighting those who are combating terrorists,” he noted.

“This hypocritical policy which runs counter to the United States’ international commitments in fighting terrorism, including those under UN Security Council resolutions, seriously undermines regional and international efforts in the war on international terrorism,” he said.

Takht Ravanchi said the designation part of a government’s military as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” is in breach of the principles of international law and the UN Charter, including the principle of equality of sovereignty of governments, and can, by no means, be regarded as a pretext to use threat or force against them, including in other countries’ territories.

He roundly rejected all unfounded arguments by US officials to justify the criminal assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and categorically condemned that “heinous crime.’

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves every right under international law to adopt the necessary measures to safeguard its innate right to legitimate defence,” he said.

“This very provocative move by the United States was made to increase tension in the region up to point where it would get out of control, and obviously this country should accept full responsibility for all its consequences,” said the ambassador.

“In the meantime, the UN Security Council should discharge its responsibility and condemn this illegal criminal act given the grave repercussions of this dangerous military adventurism of the US for international peace and security,” he noted.

“I should emphasize that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially the Qods Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which have always been at the forefront of the campaign against terrorism and extremism in the region, are, in line with the international obligations and rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran, set to decisively follow in the footsteps of martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soliemain in fighting terrorist groups in the region until they are fully eradicated,” he noted.

Previous articleDeleting Pages from PDF File with PDF Bear’s Online Tool
Next articleSmuggled Iranian Antiquities to Return Home from Austria
- Advertisement -

Related Posts

Foreign Policy

Iran Calls US Warplanes’ Harassment of Its Civilian Plane ‘Air Terrorism’

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
The Iranian president has dismissed as “air terrorism” the US jet fighters’ harassment of an Iranian airliner in the Syrian airspace which endangered the lives of its passengers.
Read more
Security

Iran’s Military Satellite Takes High-Resolution Images of US Base in Qatar

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
The military satellite Noor, sent into orbit by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has taken clear mosaic images of Al-Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command in Qatar.
Read more
Foreign Policy

US Presence in Region Causing Insecurity, Devastation: Iran Leader

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution says the Presence of the US in the West Asia region is detrimental to the regional nations.
Read more

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Iran News

Foreign Policy

Iran Calls US Warplanes’ Harassment of Its Civilian Plane ‘Air Terrorism’

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
The Iranian president has dismissed as “air terrorism” the US jet fighters’ harassment of an Iranian airliner in the Syrian airspace which endangered the lives of its passengers.
Read more
Security

Iran’s Military Satellite Takes High-Resolution Images of US Base in Qatar

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
The military satellite Noor, sent into orbit by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has taken clear mosaic images of Al-Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command in Qatar.
Read more
Media

A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 29

Fatemeh Askarieh - 0
Iranian Newspapers Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper: 1- Many Afghan Nationals Residing in Iran Return Home Arman-e Melli Newspaper: 1- Analyst: Trump's Offer of Talks Before Elections Makes No Sense Ebtekar...
Read more
Photo of the Day

Soostan Lagoon in Northern Iran Dries Up

Photo of the Day - 0
Photo by Omid Rajabipour, Tasnim News Agency
Read more
Healthcare

Iran Says Some 260,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 259,116 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far or been discharged from the hospital.
Read more

Updates

Architecture

Iran Architecture in Photos: Fin Garden in Kashan

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Located in central Iran, Fin Garden is well-known not only for its beautiful architecture, but also an important historical event.
Read more

Qamsar, Hub of Rosewater Extraction in Iran

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Special ceremonies are annually held in central Iran where rosewater is extracted and babies are rolled through rose petals to stay immune to disease.
Read more

Tis Mosque, Millennium-Old Building in Southeastern Iran

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
Tis Mosque is located in Chabahar, southeastern Iran. The interior of this building, which is similar to Pakistani and Indian mosques, has been built 1,000 years ago.
Read more

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks

Foreign Policy

Iran Urges Other Countries Not to Be Deceived by US over Arms Embargo

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
A senior Iranian official has urged other countries not to be deceived by the US, which is trying to have the UN’s arms embargo on Iran extended.
Read more
Foreign Policy

Iran Says Won’t Retaliate in Kind for US’ Harassment of Passenger Plane

IFP Editorial Staff - 0
A senior Iranian official says the Islamic Republic has no intention of retaliating in kind for the harassment of an Iranian airliner by two US warplanes in Syrian airspace.
Read more