Khatibzadeh: Iran’s policy on Palestine inexorable

Khatibzadeh made the comment at the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Khatibzadeh also said the OIC was founded on the principle of supporting the Palestinian cause, adding the return of all Palestinians to their land and the formation of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its eternal capital must be the top priority of all the OIC members.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added that it’s deeply regrettable that the Palestinian people are still suffering from the continued occupation of their land by the Zionist regime 50 years after the formation of the OIC.

In further comments, Khatibzadeh criticized some Arab countries for normalizing ties with the Zionist regime, saying the move goes against the stance of the OIC which has time and again opposed any form of normalization with Tel Aviv.

He noted that experience shows the Zionist regime’s sole goal is to weaken and partition Islamic countries.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “We should know that normalization with this usurper regime is a flagrant oppression against the people of Palestine and strengthening this trend will further embolden the regime to assault the shaky sovereignty of Palestinians over the territories which are under their control.”

Khatibzadeh also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan.

He said the crisis in Afghanistan is the result of the US’s irresponsible and flawed policies over the past two decades. He said Iran views stability in Kabul as stability in Tehran and will do its utmost to restore peace in Afghanistan.