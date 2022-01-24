Monday, January 24, 2022
Khatibzadeh: Iran seeks lasting, reliable deal in Vienna talks

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman says Tehran is after a lasting and reliable deal in the Vienna talks.

Saeed Khatibazdeh made the comment in his weekly briefing on Monday. 

Khatibzadeh said Iran’s insistence on receiving guarantees from the other sides is the right thing to do. The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that Iran and the P4+1 group of countries have made good progress in four areas and their differences have decreased. 

He noted that what matters is all parties to the negotiations agree that the US must not leave the JCPOA again.

Khatibzadeh also spoke of the US claim that it recently confiscated an Iranian ship carrying chemicals for Yemen’s Houthis.

He said Iran has made efforts to resolve the Yemen crisis through political means. He stressed it’s the US and its Western allies specifically UK, France and Germany that benefit exorbitantly from arms sales.

Khatibzadeh added the world would not witness the current bombings in Yemen were it not for these countries’ support of the likes of Saudi Arabia.

