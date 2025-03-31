Iranians celebrate Eid al-Fitr as Ramadan concludes

In the capital Tehran, worshippers gathered at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla Grand Prayer Grounds for the Eid prayers, led by the Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Large crowds of worshippers packed the expansive prayer complex, filling its various sections in a vibrant display of faith and unity.

Among the attendees were high-ranking officials, including President Massoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The ceremony also saw the presence of foreign ambassadors and diplomatic representatives.

In Mashhad, the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, resounded with the traditional Naqareh drums on Sunday night, heralding the festive occasion.

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most significant religious holidays for Muslims worldwide, signifies the end of 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting.

A distinctive feature of Eid al-Fitr is the special prayer, typically performed in open fields or large halls with large congregations.

In a message on Sunday, President Pezeshkian extended his warm wishes to the leaders and people of Muslim nations, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity within the Islamic world.

He described Eid al-Fitr as a manifestation of religious and social unity, strengthening the bonds among Muslims globally.