The pardon and reduction of sentences by the Supreme Leader happen this time on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, the head of Iran’s Judiciary system, had asked Ayatollah Khamenei to pardon or commute 1760 prisoners’ sentences.

Article 110 of the Iranian Constitution allows the Supreme Leader to pardon or commute prison terms of the inmates upon a proposal made by the chief of the Judiciary.