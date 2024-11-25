Media WireFeatured NewsForeign PolicyMiddle East

Iran’s Leader says arrest warrant for Israeli PM not enough, death sentence should be issued

By IFP Media Wire
Ayatollah Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed that the international arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not enough and his death sentence should be issued over the Zionist regime's crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Addressing a group of Basij forces from across Iran on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei said what the Zionists did in Gaza and Lebanon, is not a victory but war crimes for which the death sentences for the criminal heads of the Zionist regime should be issued.

The Supreme Leader also said Iranian Basij forces are confident that one day they will annihilate the Zionist regime.

He pointed out the Basij believe that if they are martyred in the path of God, they will attain the highest spiritual positions in the divine realm. Therefore, they do not feel a sense of deadlock, as the path before them is open.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that the Basij mindset was established years before the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran by Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

The Leader also praised the Basij as a unique phenomenon and a cultural, social, and military network.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that the Basij is an authentic and enduring phenomenon that has emerged from Iran’s national culture and history.

He added this phenomenon is not ephemeral; it is stable and lasting because it is deeply rooted in the identity, history, and essence of the Iranian people. It represents a form of cultural networking.

