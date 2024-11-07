Ayatollah Khamenei: Resistance will definitely emerge victorious

In a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei commemorated Hezbollah’s martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the movement’s senior official Seyyed Hashem Safieddine, as well as Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, and Iran’s IRGC commander General Abbas Nilforoushan.

The Leader said Nasrallah’s martyrdom in an Israeli strike in September boosted the Lebanese resistance movement’s strength, adding he left behind a lasting legacy which is Hezbollah.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted that during the past 40 years, the Lebanese resistance movement has forced Zionist regime to retreat on various occasions, hailing it as a strong and undefeatable party.

He also noted that Palestinian resistance has managed to achieve victory against Israel nine times since 2009.

The Leader also stated that the Israeli regime, despite the significant aid it receives from its Western allies and despite committing horrible massacres, has failed to uproot the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.