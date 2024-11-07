Featured NewsForeign PolicyMiddle East

Ayatollah Khamenei: Resistance will definitely emerge victorious

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has paid tribute to the leaders and commanders of the resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine, saying the legacy they left will finally come out triumphant against the Israeli regime and its allies.

In a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei commemorated Hezbollah’s martyred leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the movement’s senior official Seyyed Hashem Safieddine, as well as Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, and Iran’s IRGC commander General Abbas Nilforoushan.

The Leader said Nasrallah’s martyrdom in an Israeli strike in September boosted the Lebanese resistance movement’s strength, adding he left behind a lasting legacy which is Hezbollah.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted that during the past 40 years, the Lebanese resistance movement has forced Zionist regime to retreat on various occasions, hailing it as a strong and undefeatable party.

He also noted that Palestinian resistance has managed to achieve victory against Israel nine times since 2009.

The Leader also stated that the Israeli regime, despite the significant aid it receives from its Western allies and despite committing horrible massacres, has failed to uproot the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks