Iran’s leader declares Saturday as Eid ul-Fitr

The office of the leader also declared Saturday as Eid ul-Fitr.
A number of regional countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have declared Friday as Eid ul-Fitr.
Some others also said Saturday will be Eid.
The office of Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has annoucned that the crescent of the moon was not observed over Iran on Thursday and, therefore, Friday will be the 30th day of the holy month of Ramadan.
The office of the leader also declared Saturday as Eid ul-Fitr.
A number of regional countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have declared Friday as Eid ul-Fitr.
Some others also said Saturday will be Eid.