Saturday, April 22, 2023
Iranians join Eid al-Fitr prayers en masse, mark end of Ramadan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Eid al-Fitr prayer

Millions of Iranians turn out en masse at mosques and shrines to join Eid al-Fitr prayers countrywide, celebrating the conclusion of 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the holy month Ramadan.

The prayers and sermons in the capital, Tehran, was led by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday, following a three-year pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aerial footage of main religious sites in Iran showed large crowds of pilgrims standing in line to perform the prayers.

Muslims in Iraq, Pakistan and India also mark the joyous occasion on Saturday, while many other countries observed the Eid on Friday.

The date differs in each country based on moon sighting.

Eid al-Fitr offers Muslims an opportunity to show gratefulness to Allah (God) for blessing them good health and resistance to hunger during Ramadan.

They wear new clothes, prepare special delicacies, do charity, and get together with their loved ones.

