The Leader urges three branches of Iran govt. to join hands in face of problems, warns of enemy new tactics

During Eid al-Fitr sermons on Saturday in Tehran, the Leader said the officials in charge of the executive branch, the Parliament and the Judiciary “know how to open the way for cooperation, solidarity and synergy,” describing such an approach as “an important general strategy” in running the state affairs.

“Another strategy is focusing on the resolution of problems” without paying heed to commotions aimed at shifting the attention away from the core issues.

The Leader also underscored the significance of national unity in the face of enemy conspiracies.

Over the past decades, national unity has on many occasions removed obstacles hindering the path of the Iranian nation forward, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He said enemies are against the nation’s unity and want infighting in Iran, which is home to various ethnicities.

In the past, the colonialist powers used to resort to military intervention to take control of countries, but they have realized such a tactic is today ineffective, the Leader said, referring to the US military failures in Iraq and Afghanistan as cases in point.

“They have thus changed their tactic,” he warned, adding that those powers have instead resorted to “deception, distortion, lies, provocation, humiliating the nations and filling them with pessimism toward themselves, and covering up nations’ shining capabilities.”

The Leader urged vigilance against the new enemy tactics and said the country should update its capabilities in facing those strategies.