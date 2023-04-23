Sunday, April 23, 2023
Police: 116 killed in road crashes during Eid ul-Fitr holiday in Iran 

By IFP Editorial Staff
The commander of Iran’s traffic police for roads says driving accidents have killed 116 people during the Eid ul-Fitr holiday.

General Hassan Momeni said 1600 people were wounded in the incidents.

Momeni blamed most of the road accidents on failure by drivers to watch out for the front, speeding up and deviating to the left.

Hundreds of people also died in road crashes during the Nowruz holiday last month.

The destinations of most of the trips during the Eid ul-Fitr holidays were the same as Nowruz and included the northern parts of Iran, tourist cities of Isfahan and Shiraz, and the holy city of Mashhad.

People in their millions rush to these regions during holidays each year.

