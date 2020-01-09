IRGC’s Retaliatory Attacks on US Base Grab Headlines in Iran

All Iranian newspapers today highlighted the Wednesday attacks on the US’ Ain al-Assad Airbase carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in retaliation for the US’ assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The top story in all papers was the comments made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding the final revenge for Soleimani’s assassination, which is the expulsion of US forces from the region.

Also a top story today was the tragic deaths of 179 passengers and crew members of the Tehran-Kiev flight which crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport.

Abrar:

1- Pentagon’s Response to IRGC’s Missile Attack

2- US’ Corrupt Presence in Mideast Must End: Leader

3- Zarif: We Sent a Message to US Immediately after Operation

4- 80 US Terrorists Killed in Ain al-Assad Base

Afkar:

1- US Received a Slap on Tuesday Night: Leader

2- Boeing Explodes in Middle of Air

3- Iran’s Next Steps Will Be Proportional to Americans’ Behaviour

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iranian Slap: Tehran Gives Its First Response in Decisive Way

2- Iran’s Revenge Makes US President Back Off

3- One Airplane Crash Brings Grief to Six Countries

4- Iran Leader Offers Condolences on Tragedy of Plane Crash

Arman-e Melli:

1- US Received a Slap, but US Must Leave Region: Leader

2- Americans’ Dark Night

* Trump Says US Ready to Open Its Arms for Peace

3- Kiev Flight without Any Return: All People on Board Killed

* One Day of National Mourning Announced

Ebtekar:

1- First Slap: US Presence in Mideast Must End, Leader Says

2- Doomed Flight in Morning: Ukrainian Plane Crashes in Tehran with 179 on Board

Etemad:

1- Leader: Soleimani’s Martyrdom Showed to World Iran’s Revolution Alive

2- All Passengers of Boeing 737 Killed after Ukrainian Flight Crashes in Tehran

Hamshahri:

1- Blow to US’ Eye: Furthest US Base in Region Attacked by Iran

2- Endless Trip: Interview with Only Survivor Who Missed Flight

3- National Unity Must Be Preserved: Iran Leader

Hemayat:

1- New Order at Soleimani’s Time

2- Hollow Power of Hegemony Once Again Proved

3- Trump Backs Off Following IRGC’s Slap

Iran:

1- Revenge for Soleimani with Iranian Missile

* US Ain al-Assad Base Pounded by Fateh and Qiam Missiles

2- Endless Flight in Parand

Jame Jam:

1- This Was a Slap; Revenge Is Something Else: Leader

2- Iran’s Slap Leaves Mark on Trump’s Face

Javan:

1- US Accepts Defeat for First Time in History

* Trump Said US Won’t Respond to Iran’s Military Attack on Ain al-Assad Base

* This Is First Time US Accepts Defeat

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- US Received a Slap, but Its Presence in Mideast Must Be Ended

2- Rouhani: Americans Cut Off Our Soleimani’s Hand, We’ll Cut Off Their Feet [from Region]

Kayhan:

1- One Slap Given to US, but They Must Leave Region

2- Iran Leader Extends Condolences over Deaths of Iranians in Kerman, Tehran

3- US Humiliated; History Will Remember US Loss of Mideast

* World Analysts, Media React to IRGC’s Missile Slap on US Face

Khorasan:

1- Revenge Is Expulsion of US from Region

Quds:

1- Revenge Is Something Else: Leader

2- Defeat of US Might

3- Trump Backs Down

Resalat:

1- US’ Presence in Region Must Be Ended as It Brings Corruption: Leader

2- 179 Killed in Tehran-Kiev Flight

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- A Slap in Imam Ali’s Style: Gen. Soleimani’s Family Thanks Iran Leader, Iranian, Iraqi Nations

2- Six Minutes until Meeting God

* Boeing 737 of Ukraine Crashes Shortly after Take-Off