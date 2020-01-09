IRGC’s Retaliatory Attacks on US Base Grab Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, January 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
All Iranian newspapers today highlighted the Wednesday attacks on the US’ Ain al-Assad Airbase carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in retaliation for the US’ assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.
The top story in all papers was the comments made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei regarding the final revenge for Soleimani’s assassination, which is the expulsion of US forces from the region.
Also a top story today was the tragic deaths of 179 passengers and crew members of the Tehran-Kiev flight which crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport.
Abrar:
1- Pentagon’s Response to IRGC’s Missile Attack
2- US’ Corrupt Presence in Mideast Must End: Leader
3- Zarif: We Sent a Message to US Immediately after Operation
4- 80 US Terrorists Killed in Ain al-Assad Base
Afkar:
1- US Received a Slap on Tuesday Night: Leader
2- Boeing Explodes in Middle of Air
3- Iran’s Next Steps Will Be Proportional to Americans’ Behaviour
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iranian Slap: Tehran Gives Its First Response in Decisive Way
2- Iran’s Revenge Makes US President Back Off
3- One Airplane Crash Brings Grief to Six Countries
4- Iran Leader Offers Condolences on Tragedy of Plane Crash
Arman-e Melli:
1- US Received a Slap, but US Must Leave Region: Leader
2- Americans’ Dark Night
* Trump Says US Ready to Open Its Arms for Peace
3- Kiev Flight without Any Return: All People on Board Killed
* One Day of National Mourning Announced
Ebtekar:
1- First Slap: US Presence in Mideast Must End, Leader Says
2- Doomed Flight in Morning: Ukrainian Plane Crashes in Tehran with 179 on Board
Etemad:
1- Leader: Soleimani’s Martyrdom Showed to World Iran’s Revolution Alive
2- All Passengers of Boeing 737 Killed after Ukrainian Flight Crashes in Tehran
Hamshahri:
1- Blow to US’ Eye: Furthest US Base in Region Attacked by Iran
2- Endless Trip: Interview with Only Survivor Who Missed Flight
3- National Unity Must Be Preserved: Iran Leader
Hemayat:
1- New Order at Soleimani’s Time
2- Hollow Power of Hegemony Once Again Proved
3- Trump Backs Off Following IRGC’s Slap
Iran:
1- Revenge for Soleimani with Iranian Missile
* US Ain al-Assad Base Pounded by Fateh and Qiam Missiles
2- Endless Flight in Parand
Jame Jam:
1- This Was a Slap; Revenge Is Something Else: Leader
2- Iran’s Slap Leaves Mark on Trump’s Face
Javan:
1- US Accepts Defeat for First Time in History
* Trump Said US Won’t Respond to Iran’s Military Attack on Ain al-Assad Base
* This Is First Time US Accepts Defeat
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- US Received a Slap, but Its Presence in Mideast Must Be Ended
2- Rouhani: Americans Cut Off Our Soleimani’s Hand, We’ll Cut Off Their Feet [from Region]
Kayhan:
1- One Slap Given to US, but They Must Leave Region
2- Iran Leader Extends Condolences over Deaths of Iranians in Kerman, Tehran
3- US Humiliated; History Will Remember US Loss of Mideast
* World Analysts, Media React to IRGC’s Missile Slap on US Face
Khorasan:
1- Revenge Is Expulsion of US from Region
Quds:
1- Revenge Is Something Else: Leader
2- Defeat of US Might
3- Trump Backs Down
Resalat:
1- US’ Presence in Region Must Be Ended as It Brings Corruption: Leader
2- 179 Killed in Tehran-Kiev Flight
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- A Slap in Imam Ali’s Style: Gen. Soleimani’s Family Thanks Iran Leader, Iranian, Iraqi Nations
2- Six Minutes until Meeting God
* Boeing 737 of Ukraine Crashes Shortly after Take-Off