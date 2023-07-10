Monday, July 10, 2023
IFP Exclusive

IRGC foils US attempt to help fuel smugglers in Persian Gulf 

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC Boat Persian Gulf

A commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says the IRGC’s naval forces have seized a foreign oil tanker carrying one million liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf.

General Ramezan Zirahi said the US navy tried to stop the dismantling of the fuel smuggling cell by using a warplane and two choppers but it failed in doing so.

Zirahi noted that the ship enjoyed military support from the US but thanks to the vigilance, professionalism and clout of the IRGC’s naval forces, the illegal acts of the Americans in the Persian Gulf were thwarted.

He said this failure made US embarrassed.

Zirahi said the US has a history of such unprofessional acts as to try and help vessels involved in fuel smuggling in the Persian Gulf escape.

