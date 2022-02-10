Thursday, February 10, 2022
IRGC urges explication of Iran’s achievements as antidote to enemy’s media warfare

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement calling for explication of the achievements of the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran “as an antidote to the enemy’s media dictatorship and it combined attack on the Iranian revolution and nation”.

“In compliance with what the great Leader of the Islamic Revolution laid out and his emphasis, it should be pointed out that the battle line of the revolution is the combined, complicated and smart war by the enemy, which is using every facility, capability and arena, to control and rein in the revolution and turn its survivability into attenuation and death, by changing facts and distorting truths and fabricating upside-down accounts of the history of the Islamic revolution,” the IRGC said in a statement.

The IRGC also called on all people and officials to “explicate and clarify” the facts on the past 43 years to neutralize the war waged by the enemy to inspire doubt among people to weaken “the principles and basis of the Islamic revolution”.

The IRGC also stressed that it will work to improve its defensive capabilities using domestic potential, which it said has been “a strategic advantage” of Iran. The force warned that it will consider negligence in this regard as helping the “psychological warfare” and combined operations of the enemy against the revolution.

Iran marks the 4rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution that toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime, on Friday.

