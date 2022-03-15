IRGC unveils smart submarines

The vessels were unveiled, along with new missiles and speedboats, at a ceremony attended by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

General Salami said the addition of the new smart submarines has completed the capabilities of the IRGC Navy.

He praised the Iranian armed forces for their latest achievements as the country is targeted by stringent sanctions.

The new missiles delivered to the IRGC Navy boast enhanced range and maneuverability, stronger explosive and destructive power, and withstand electronic warfare.

The new generation of speedboats can travel at up to 95 knots and are able to fire different missiles and rockets.

Over the past decades, Iran has developed its defense industry and can currently manufacture different light and heavy weapons ranging from missiles with pinpoint precision, to mortars, torpedoes, tanks and submarines.