Tuesday, March 15, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

IRGC unveils smart submarines

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has unveiled smart submarines and delivered them to its naval forces.

The vessels were unveiled, along with new missiles and speedboats, at a ceremony attended by IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

General Salami said the addition of the new smart submarines has completed the capabilities of the IRGC Navy.

He praised the Iranian armed forces for their latest achievements as the country is targeted by stringent sanctions.

The new missiles delivered to the IRGC Navy boast enhanced range and maneuverability, stronger explosive and destructive power, and withstand electronic warfare.

The new generation of speedboats can travel at up to 95 knots and are able to fire different missiles and rockets.

Over the past decades, Iran has developed its defense industry and can currently manufacture different light and heavy weapons ranging from missiles with pinpoint precision, to mortars, torpedoes, tanks and submarines.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 20

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks