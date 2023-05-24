Wednesday, May 24, 2023
IRGC busts terror group planning sabotage attack in Iran’s southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) dismantles a terror group that was planning to conduct a sabotage operation in the country’s southeastern region.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PR department of the IRGC’s Ground Force said the terrorist group had been under watch for some time and was busted before it managed to carry out any act of violence.

Two terrorists were killed and another was arrested in the security operation, said the statement, without specifying the terror group’s affiliation and the location of the operation.

A cache of weapons and explosives as well as communication devices were confiscated from the terrorists, it added.

The southeastern regions bordering Pakistan have witnessed many terror attacks targeting civilians and security forces over the past years.

Earlier, five Iranian border guards lost their lives in a terror attack by members of the notorious Jaish ul-Adl separatist terror group in the city of Saravan, who had sneaked from Pakistan into the Iranian side of the border.

