Sunday, April 9, 2023
type here...
Media WireSecurity

IRGC says successfully tested new homemade suicide drone

By IFP Media Wire
Iran drones

An Iranian military official announced that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has successfully tested a new suicide drone that can hit targets within a range of 450 kilometers.

Speaking to Tasnim, head of the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC Ground Force, General Ali Kouhestani, said the new unmanned aerial vehicle, dubbed “Me’raj-532”, has been successfully tested.

The homegrown suicide drone is equipped with a piston engine and can travel a distance of 450 kilometers in a one-way mission, he added.

The drone can take off from a vehicle, has a service ceiling of 12,000 feet and can stay aloft up to 3 hours, the general continued, noting that it can hit targets with high accuracy with a warhead weighing 50 kilograms.

General Kouhestani also stated that Me’raj-532 can be assembled and prepared for flight easily and rapidly, emerging as a suitable option for rapid reaction.

He also unveiled plans to bring more new combat, training and suicide drones into operation for various missions carried out by the IRGC Ground Force units.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks