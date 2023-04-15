Saturday, April 15, 2023
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran’s IRGC successfully test-fires new advanced top-attack missile

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully test-fires an advanced top-attack missile, designed and developed by experts at home.

The weapon, named Sadid-365, which was put to test by the IRGC’s Ground Force on Saturday, is a guided anti-armor missile with a range of 8 kilometers and is capable of destroying all kinds of armored equipment.

The optically guided missile is highly accurate in hitting the target and can also pass through the barrier of the active defense systems of tanks and destroy them thanks to the ability to attack from above (top attack).

An official at the IRGC’s Ground Force said the missile has retractable wings and a fire-control system.

He said armored personnel carriers in the Iranian armed forces, will be equipped with four of missiles each.

