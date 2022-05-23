IRGC spokesman: Killers of General Khodaei to pay for their crime

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif described the assassins who did the terrorist attack as remnants of terror groups linked to global arrogance and Zionism.

He added that General Khodaei’s martyrdom will only further strengthen the determination of the IRGC to defend the security and independence of Iran and to fight the enemies of the Iranian people.

Sharif offered condolences to Iran’s leader and the family of General Khodaei over his martyrdom, saying that he fell victim to the enmity of the mercenaries of the intelligence agencies of global arrogance and Zionists.

General Khodaei was shot three times in the head by two terrorists riding motorbikes while he was entering his house in downtown Tehran.

Iran says security forces have launched a manhunt for the terrorists.