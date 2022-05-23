Monday, May 23, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

IRGC spokesman: Killers of General Khodaei to pay for their crime

By IFP Editorial Staff
Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif

A spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said the terrorists behind Sunday’s assassination of an IRGC member in Tehran will pay dearly for their crime.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif described the assassins who did the terrorist attack as remnants of terror groups linked to global arrogance and Zionism.

He added that General Khodaei’s martyrdom will only further strengthen the determination of the IRGC to defend the security and independence of Iran and to fight the enemies of the Iranian people.

Sharif offered condolences to Iran’s leader and the family of General Khodaei over his martyrdom, saying that he fell victim to the enmity of the mercenaries of the intelligence agencies of global arrogance and Zionists.

General Khodaei was shot three times in the head by two terrorists riding motorbikes while he was entering his house in downtown Tehran.

Iran says security forces have launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks