IRGC spokesman and Iranian intel. chief say Israel whacked over Isfahan attack

General Ramezan Sharif was speaking in an interview with Russia’s Sputnik News Agency.

Sharif added that the blows dealt to the Israeli regime will soon be reflected in its behavior.

He however noted that Israel’s attacks in Iran all failed.

Sharif added that Iran is determined to defend its national interests and security and it has all the means necessary to do so.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Intelligence Minister Seyyed Esmaeil Khatib has said the Zionist regime suffered blows in occupied Palestine over its recent attack on a military facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

Like the IRGC spokesman, the intelligence chief of Iran also stressed that the attack on the Isfahan facility was repelled.

Khatib added that the act of terror did not leave any casualties either.

The attack in Isafahan only caused minimal damage to the roof of the military facility. No one claimed it. But Iran believes that the Zionist regime is behind the drone attack.