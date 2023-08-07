IRGC spokesman: Iran capable of seizing American ships if US confiscates Iranian vessels

General Ramezan Sharif said countries in the region have correctly realized that Iran is turning into a regional big power.

General Sharif added that in the direct confrontations between Iran and the US over the past years the regional countries realized the American side’s weakness and the power of the Islamic Republic. And they now understand that the Persian Gulf’s security must be protected by the regional countries.

He warned that any shenanigans on part of the US will be met with Iran’s response in kind.

The IRGC spokesman also criticized hostile media outlets for their efforts to disappoint the Iranian people and also for their smear campaign against revolutionary officials in Iran.

Sharif urged Iranian media to fight back against the adversary media by boosting the morale of Iranians.