IRGC unveils new strategic equipment

The military hardware comprising missile, drone and electronic warfare equipment were unveiled in a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander in chief Major General Hossein Salami and a host of other top military and state officials on Saturday.

The equipment include different types of reconnaissance, intelligence and combat drones, different types of logistical vehicles, as well as electronic defense and offense systems.

The equipment and systems have been developed on the back of efforts by scientists and experts at the Iranian Defense Ministry, specialized IRGC centers, domestic knowledge-based companies and the private sector.

Meanwhile in a speech during the delivery ceremony, general Salami said the presence of the enemies in the region was an opportunity for Iran to further develop its power to counter them.

He said Iran rose to power amid sanctions, adding the key part of Iran’s power is ‘invisible.’

The top Iranian general noted that the country has made plans to overcome the enemy.