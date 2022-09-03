IRGC Navy’s commander: We will be tough on enemies

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said today, thanks to the efforts of the brave naval forces of the IRGC and the Army and their round the clock monitoring and intelligence dominance, security has been restored to the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Tangsiri added that the naval forces of both the IRGC and the Army are carrying out their missions forcefully and in full concert.

He noted that only Iran and other regional countries are responsible for providing security in the Persian Gulf and extra-regional countries have no responsibility here.

The commander of the IRGC’s Navy also hailed the Iranian forces for their efforts to protect the region, vowing that Iran’s naval forces will be tough on the enemies.