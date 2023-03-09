IRGC Navy receives new vessels with mounted missile launchers

The add-ons were passed on to the IRGC Navy during an event on Thursday morning that was attended by IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami and the elite force Navy Commander Ali Reza Tangsiri.

A total of 95 vessels with missile launchers were given to the IRGC Navy at the ceremony. They are designed to be able to fire missiles with a range of between 10 to 180 kilometers, according to a report by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

The combat vessels have been designed to endure combat missions in various weathers and were upgraded from earlier versions that fired rockets.

Furthermore, the Shahid Mahdavi carrier was also passed on to the IRGC Navy. It can carry various types of helicopters, drones, and missile-launching vessels and is equipped with different missile, defense, and radar systems.

The carrier weighs 2,100 tons and measures 240 meters in length and 27 meters in width.

‘Enemy pressure makes nation stronger’

Speaking at the ceremony, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said the more pressure the enemy exerts on the Iranian people, the stronger the nation emerges against them.

He said the enemies tighten sanctions, including those on medicines and basic supplies, on the Iranian nation upon the demands of those who have fled their homeland and sought refuge in the US and Europe.

The IRGC chief said it was “shameful” that those who urge enemies to pressure their compatriots and seek to deal blows to them call themselves friends of the Iranian nation.