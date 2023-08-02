IRGC Navy starts drills to defend island in Persian Gulf

IRGC naval forces started the drill around the Abu Musa Island early on Wednesday.

Combat, vessel, missile, drone, aerial-forest, electronic warfare, and rapid forces units were among the forces taking part in the drills.

Shahid Hojaji Special Unit vessels, which are mounted with missiles that can hit a target as far as 600 kilometers away, were unveiled and operated during the drills for the first time on Wednesday.

The Shahid Hojaji Special Unit vessels are designated in particular to protect the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf. The UAE lays claims to all of those three islands.

Before the drills began, IRGC Chief Commander Hossein Salami said Iranian military forces are always working to maintain the security and peace of the country.

“The Iranian nation will respond to all seditions and hostilities on the spot and in such a way that [the enemies] will regret their actions,” Salami said.

Also during the drills, the two new Iranian missiles of Ghadir and Fat’h were unveiled.

The three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and lesser Tunbs came under the spotlight again recently when Russia — which is perceived as friendly to Iran — signed a joint statement with Arab countries in which it supported the UAE’s efforts in pursuing sovereignty over the three Iranian islands.

That sparked a debate inside Iran in which some analysts questioned Moscow’s motives and loyalty.