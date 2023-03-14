Tuesday, March 14, 2023
IRGC Navy chief: Speed of Iran boats to be several times higher than that of US vessels in future

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC Boat Persian Gulf

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy says the speed of the elite military force’s boats will be several times higher than that of American boats.

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri on Monday highlighted efforts by the IRGC Navy to ensure the security of Iranian commercial vessels in the high seas, saying naval forces are stationed on 38 vessels.

The commander said IRGC vessels currently sail at a speed of 90 knots, equivalent to 170 km per hour, adding that the figure will reach 120 knots or 200 km per hour in near future.

He said, in order for the IRGC Navy to become an operational force, it needs equipment that can make it reach any point the fastest possible.

“We have two more Shahid Soleimani-class vessels under construction; one is the Shahid Hassan Bagheri vessel and the other is the Shahid Sayad Shirazi vessel, one of which was built by the Ministry of Defense and the other by the IRGC Navy,” he added.

