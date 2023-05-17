IRGC Navy chief: Iran has so far seized 35 ships in southern waters

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said, “Iran does not seize ships for no reason. For years, the Persian Gulf has become a safe route, and the Strait of Hormuz is under our surveillance.”

In recent weeks, Iranian naval forces have impounded three ships off the country’s southern coast for their breaches of shipping safety law, with the US claiming that the moves are “illegal” and “endanger” shipping safety.

Iran dismisses the claims as baseless, saying the vessel seizures are in fact meant to consolidate the maritime law.