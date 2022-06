Kazemi’s predecessor Hossein Taeb will serve as an advisor to the IRGC’s Commander in chief, General Hossein Salami.

Kazemi was the head of the IRGC’s counter-intelligence agency for many years and is a seasoned official with regard to security and intelligence matters in the IRGC.

Taeb was the head of the Basij Organization before being appointed as the head of the IRGC’s intelligence.