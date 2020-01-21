‘IRGC Missile Attacks on US Show Iran’s Power to Regional States’

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Mousavi said the regional countries may have refused to show public reaction to IRGC‘s missile attacks on US, but they have definitely shown reactions.

“It was proved to them that the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a big regional power, are not tied against the so-called superpower, and knows how to defend itself,” he noted.

“As the Leader of Islamic Revolution said, the move by the Islamic Republic of Iran shortly after their wicked move was a great blow and a divine measure,” he said.

“Different aspects and the greatness of the move [IRGC attacks] are being explained more and more by regional and international strategists and analysts,” Mousavi noted.

“The move has been important to regional countries as well. We’ve seen some of the reactions, but they have definitely shown many unofficial reactions, which you may find between the lines of the news,” the spokesman added.