Saturday, June 17, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

IRGC member killed in clashes with counter-revolutionary bandits in Iran’s Kordestan

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC

A member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is killed in clashes with counter-revolutionary bandits in the western city of Marivan, Kordestan Province.

The IRGC said in a statement that the local staff member, Ragar Tabireh, lost his life in the skirmishes on Friday.

The IRGC, it added, “will continue to take security-building measures until the northwest region is completely cleared of counter-revolutionary groups.”

Iran’s Kordestan Province borders Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, which has long served as a safe haven for anti-Iran terrorist separatist groups.

Earlier this week, the IRGC conducted a security maneuver in the province, clearing a mountainous region of counter-revolutionary groups in Sarvabad.

The IRGC has launched several rounds of military strikes on the positions of separatist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan, as officials of the Iraqi region failed to heed Tehran’s warnings and get rid of the anti-Iran terror bases there.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks