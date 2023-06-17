IRGC member killed in clashes with counter-revolutionary bandits in Iran’s Kordestan

The IRGC said in a statement that the local staff member, Ragar Tabireh, lost his life in the skirmishes on Friday.

The IRGC, it added, “will continue to take security-building measures until the northwest region is completely cleared of counter-revolutionary groups.”

Iran’s Kordestan Province borders Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, which has long served as a safe haven for anti-Iran terrorist separatist groups.

Earlier this week, the IRGC conducted a security maneuver in the province, clearing a mountainous region of counter-revolutionary groups in Sarvabad.

The IRGC has launched several rounds of military strikes on the positions of separatist groups based in the Iraqi Kurdistan, as officials of the Iraqi region failed to heed Tehran’s warnings and get rid of the anti-Iran terror bases there.