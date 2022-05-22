Sunday, May 22, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecuritySelected

IRGC, Iran intelligence ministry bust network of thugs tied to Israeli spy services

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the country has arrested a network of thugs tied to the Israeli regime’s spy services.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said that the busted network, directed by Israeli spy services, was involved in theft, acts of vandalism targeting public and private property, kidnapping, and getting fake concessions.

The statement said the members of the network had been arrested by staff members of the IRGC and the Intelligence Ministry, without giving further detail.

In early April, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry arrested three agents working for the Israeli Mossad spy agency in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The spies were involved in disseminating classified information and documents, the ministry said.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks