IRGC, Iran intelligence ministry bust network of thugs tied to Israeli spy services

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said that the busted network, directed by Israeli spy services, was involved in theft, acts of vandalism targeting public and private property, kidnapping, and getting fake concessions.

The statement said the members of the network had been arrested by staff members of the IRGC and the Intelligence Ministry, without giving further detail.

In early April, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry arrested three agents working for the Israeli Mossad spy agency in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The spies were involved in disseminating classified information and documents, the ministry said.