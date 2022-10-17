IRGC Ground Forces start massive military drills in northwest Iran

The Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the exercises send the message of peace and friendship and consolidating lasting security to the neighboring countries.

The senior IRGC commander said the drills are also a show of Iran’s readiness to confront the enemies, emphasizing that the IRGC Ground Forces, along with other armed forces, are ready to defend the country’s borders and decisively respond to any threats.

The commander pointed out that the exercises will include a parachute heliborne operation, night combat operation, helicopter combat operation, suicide drone operation, as well as construction of a bridge over the Aras River among others.