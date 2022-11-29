IRGC deputy chief: Ringleaders nabbed over Iran riots linked to US spy services

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said judicial authorities are still handling the case of the leaders of the hostile networks.

The detainees were not just tied to the so-called Iran International TV, a Saudi-funded TV station based in the UK waging a propaganda campaign against the Islamic Republic, but also to the American spy services, he added.

Several Iranian cities, especially those in border regions, have witnessed a series of terror activities amid on-and-off protests and deadly riots in the country.

The unrest and ugly riots erupted in mid-September as many were protesting the death of an Iranian woman in police custody.

In a statement in late October, Iran’s main intelligence bodies elaborated on the role of foreign parties, particularly the US, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the UK, in fueling the violence in Iran.