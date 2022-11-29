Tuesday, November 29, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

IRGC deputy chief: Ringleaders nabbed over Iran riots linked to US spy services

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Protests

The deputy chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says leaders of the enemy networks arrested recently in connection with their involvement in violent riots in Iran were linked to American spy services.

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said judicial authorities are still handling the case of the leaders of the hostile networks.

The detainees were not just tied to the so-called Iran International TV, a Saudi-funded TV station based in the UK waging a propaganda campaign against the Islamic Republic, but also to the American spy services, he added.

Several Iranian cities, especially those in border regions, have witnessed a series of terror activities amid on-and-off protests and deadly riots in the country.

The unrest and ugly riots erupted in mid-September as many were protesting the death of an Iranian woman in police custody.

In a statement in late October, Iran’s main intelligence bodies elaborated on the role of foreign parties, particularly the US, Saudi Arabia, Israel and the UK, in fueling the violence in Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks