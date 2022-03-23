IRGC commander warns Israel against any miscalculation

Major General Hossein Salami said the White House officially announced that sanctions have made Iran more powerful than ever before.

Salami added, “We have entered a century that will definitely be the age of the decline of evil powers and of the West.”

Salami noted that the US decline started many years ago with the outbreak of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and this trend has accelerated in recent years.

He added that the previous century was set by the enemies and the Western powers as the century of captivity for Muslims and the oppressed but that age is over now.

Salami also said Iran is pushing ahead under the leadership of a great leader and everyone saw that the Islamic Republic did not kneel before other countries.

The IRGC commander maintained that Iran’s enemies are in retreat and their policies are no longer effective vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Salami also issued a strong warning to the Zionist regime, saying Iran will immediately revenge on Tel Aviv in the event of any miscalculation on the part of the regime.