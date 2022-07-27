Wednesday, July 27, 2022
IRGC commander: Iran forced US to flee the region

By IFP Editorial Staff
Major General Hossein Salami

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps says the US has weakened to the extent that it no longer plays a role in the West Asia region’s geopolitical landscape and has shifted to Ukraine.

General Hossein Salami said US President Joe Biden recently paid a visit to the region to insinuate that the Muslim world is still a foreign policy priority for Washington but he returned to Washington empty-handed.

Salami added that Iran has defeated the US which enjoyed unrivalled hegemony in the region and the whole world before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution but after the revolution they were forced to flee the region.

The IRGC’s commander noted that nobody has spread a red carpet for US officials after the Islamic Revolution.

Salami added that the Americans are everywhere but Iran and its airspace, soil and maritime territories are closed to the US.

Salami described what has happened in this regard as a “miracle.”

