IRGC commander: Iran forced US to flee the region

General Hossein Salami said US President Joe Biden recently paid a visit to the region to insinuate that the Muslim world is still a foreign policy priority for Washington but he returned to Washington empty-handed.

Salami added that Iran has defeated the US which enjoyed unrivalled hegemony in the region and the whole world before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution but after the revolution they were forced to flee the region.

The IRGC’s commander noted that nobody has spread a red carpet for US officials after the Islamic Revolution.

Salami added that the Americans are everywhere but Iran and its airspace, soil and maritime territories are closed to the US.

Salami described what has happened in this regard as a “miracle.”