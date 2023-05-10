IRGC launches chopper and drone base in Iran’s southeast 

The base was made operational on Wednesday in the city of Zahedan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, in the presence of the commander of the ground force of the IRGC.

Ali Arabi Base will be used by the IRGC drones as well. It is capable of being used by all kinds of attack and combat helicopters as well as support-rescue and drones for landing and taking off.

The base also conforms to aviation standards.

IRGC ground force Commander General Mohammad Pakpour spoke about the goals of building the base.

He said Ali Arabi Base will strengthen the IRGC ground forces’ helicopter fleet in the southeast of Iran as it has been equipped for large-scale security-defense, rescue, support, humanitarian and service delivery missions.

General Pakpour noted that in addition to creating the capacity for dozens of helicopters to be maintained and to simultaneously land and take off, the base has all the necessary potentials for refueling and maintenance while it also has a hangar.