General Hossein Salami said such acts by the enemy will be met with an even greater response.

He was speaking to Yemen’s al-Masirah news channel.

General Salami said Iran will not let the enemy get away with it and will go after them.

Colonel Khodaei was assassinated in a terror attack on Sunday that Iran blames on its enemies and global Zionism.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has earlier vowed to exact a heavy price from those behind the crime.