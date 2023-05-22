Monday, May 22, 2023
IRGC chief says Iran security forces will avenge 5 Iranian border guards

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Salami

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, says Iranian security forces will take revenge for the deaths of the five Iranian border guards who were killed by terrorists in southeastern Iran on Saturday.

In a message to Iran’s Police Chief Ahmadreza Radan on Monday, Major General Salami said terrorist groups should know that Iranian police and IRGC forces guarding borders would take revenge “for the… blood of the innocent martyrs” on those who ordered the “crime” and those who carried it out.

The five border guards were killed in clashes with armed terrorists and counterrevolutionary groups in Saravan County, on Iran’s border with Pakistan.

A funeral was held for them in the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province, earlier on Monday.

