IRGC chief says Iran security forces will avenge 5 Iranian border guards

In a message to Iran’s Police Chief Ahmadreza Radan on Monday, Major General Salami said terrorist groups should know that Iranian police and IRGC forces guarding borders would take revenge “for the… blood of the innocent martyrs” on those who ordered the “crime” and those who carried it out.

The five border guards were killed in clashes with armed terrorists and counterrevolutionary groups in Saravan County, on Iran’s border with Pakistan.

A funeral was held for them in the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province, earlier on Monday.