IRGC carries out fresh attacks against terrorists in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

The strikes that took place on Saturday hit positions of separatist terrorists, the IRGC said.

Over the past days, the force has conducted several operations against the terrorists in the northern Iraqi region, using ballistic missiles, suicide drones and artillery.

Earlier, commander of the IRGC’s ground force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said 73 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones were deployed to hit and completely destory the positions of the terrorists with pinpoint accuracy.

Pakpour also said the operations will continue until the anti-Iran separatist groupings in Kurdistan semi-autonomous region are fully disarmed.

The IRGC first started the attacks last week amid some operations by the terrorists to destabilize western Iranian cities that share a border with Iraq’s Kurdistan region.