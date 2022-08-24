Iraq’s Kurdistan Region PM says local govt. open to closer economic cooperation with Iran

Masrour Barzani told the visiting governor of West Azarbaijan Province that the Kurdistan region is also open to cooperation with Iran in other fields and is ready to welcome Iranian pilgrims, who travel to Iraq for Arbaeen, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein, the third Shia Imam, which falls on September 17 this year.

The Iranian official, in turn, said the province is trying to remove obstacles to cross-border trade with Kurdistan region

Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian said the government in Tehran seeks closer relations with neighboring countries and has devolved certain authorities to provincial governors to expand economic, social and cultural relations with neighboring countries.

He hailed the recent agreement with Arbil and its “valuable” outcomes, adding that West Azarbaijan Province is moving to upgrade border infrastructure, including with Kurdistan region.

Motamedian said the province is prepared for reopening of the border crossing with Kurdistan region and for development of border terminals.

The governor also underlined the need for trade and transportation cooperation with Kurdistan region.