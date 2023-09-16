Anti-Iran groups in northern Iraq accept call for disarmament, relocation: Report

Speaking to Tasnim on Friday, the informed source said the anti-Iranian opposition parties (known by Tehran as terrorist secessionist groups) have accepted the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s call for them to disarm and get out of the border strip between Iran and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated the KRG has practically started the activities to draw the opposition parties away from the Iranian border.

“The opposition parties (terrorist secessionist groups) have agreed on relocation to the camps that have been already set up in the provinces of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah,” the source added, denying rumors that the opposition parties have declined to accept the provision of a security agreement between Iraq and Iran or have plans to take up the option of military action.

“The opposition parties (terrorist secessionist groups) have completely approved the activities of the Kurdistan Regional Government,” the source continued.

Iran has set a deadline of September 19 for the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government to take action against anti-Iran terrorists stationed along the common border.

In July, Iran’s highest-ranking military commander cautioned the Iraqi government that its failure to meet a deadline of September for action against hostile armed groups in its northern regions will result in a fresh round of Iranian military strikes against them.

“Armed secessionist groups are there in northern Iraq that cause insecurity at our borders,” Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said.